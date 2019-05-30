Teenager arrested for attempted rape after incidents at Savannah Welcome Center, Ellis Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager has been arrested on attempted rape charges after two incidents at a women’s restroom in Savannah.
The suspect, 18-year-old James Ellis Collins, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, attempted rape, possession and use of drug-related objects and obstructing public passages.
A woman reported that at about 2:30 p.m. on May 26, a black male approached her in the women’s restroom at the Savannah Welcome Center on West Boundary Street. Police say she was able to fight him off after ripping his clothes.
The next day there was an incident reported in Ellis Square. The suspect was seen loitering near the women’s restroom. A private security guard alerted law enforcement of the activity.
