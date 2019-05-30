Tybee councilwoman announces plans to run for mayor

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Councilwoman Shirley Sessions has officially announced her plans to run for mayor of Tybee Island.
Sessions has been a resident of Tybee for more than 20 years. She currently serves as a member of Tybee City Council. She says she is ready to fight for the citizens of Tybee Island to ensure the community continues to grow.
“I know that I have the skill set, and I have the passion. I have the experience, and I love Tybee, and I love this community, and when you love something, and when you love people, you’d want to do everything you can to protect them, to make it better, to work together," she said.
Last week, current Mayor Jason Buelterman announced he will not seek re-election.
