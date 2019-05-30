Tybee Island recovery efforts continue years after hurricanes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For some on Tybee Island, the recovery effort from major storms that affected the Georgia coast continues, even more than a year and a half after the fact.
Lewis Avenue was one of the hardest hit areas, where flood waters poured into homes, causing long-lasting damage that residents are still dealing with.
"We watched a whole river and then a lake come from that side, and then from this side. And I have a picture I'll send you,” Fran Galloway said.
She helplessly watched storm surge waters pour into her Lewis Avenue home, wondering what would be left behind as Hurricane Irma brushed the Georgia coast.
Galloway could tell how high the water got by the water mark left behind. And what remained needed a lot of work, that's continuing even today.
"After Irma it had to be completely gutted, totally everything to just the studs and then the tar paper,” Galloway said.
Galloway made her house a home again, though, is still without some of the comforts she had before Irma's waters burst in, like central air.
"It's OK, it just doesn't cool the whole house, but it does cut the heat a little bit,” she said.
While out on Lewis Avenue, it just happened to be the same time the Lewis Avenue resident had an appointment with a case worker with the Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services.
"This is Irma and Matthew, the damage to the siding. But it's all asbestos. So, at this point I'm trying to figure out what's the best way to proceed,” Cindy Puryear said.
Puryear told Galloway, "That's something we might be able to talk to Lutheran Services (about), because we partner with them a lot and they have contractors. They may be able to just tell us if you should do anything, or if you should leave it alone.”
Puryear is a caseworker with the Salvation Army’s Disaster Services.
More funds are available through the Salvation Army for Irma victims in Georgia thanks to donors, possibly freeing up ten thousand dollars for Galloway's remaining projects.
She's lived in her home for a decade, admitting the last few years dealing with major storms and the after-effects has been trying, not only for her...but neighbors as well.
"We've lost some neighbors, they've just said, I've had it. And yet with our city helping us get a grant, then it's going to be worth it. At least I wouldn't have to worry about flooding,” Galloway said.
She's talking about the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program that will help residents who qualify, including Galloway, raise their homes. She wants to stay, and explains what keeps her year after year, even with the ever-present threat of major storms.
"You know the reality, it's not when...it's going to happen again. So, what do you do? But it's such a lovely community you just want to hang in there. But there are days when I go...OK...for sale,” Galloway said.
"This is paradise, the best community in the world, the most beautiful view. But it comes with a price,” she admitted.
A price she says she’s willing to pay, at least for now.
