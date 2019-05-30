Wounded veteran receives mortgage free home in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - After being wounded in Iraq and losing everything in Hurricane Matthew, a U.S. Army veteran received a new house Thursday morning in Richmond Hill.
Starting with a processional with first responders, the Kinard family was escorted up to their new home, with the community and neighbors behind them.
“We’re used to trying to be the ones to help, and it’s not a position I’m used to," said Cpl. Douglas Kinard and Britnee Kinard.
United States Army Veteran Douglas Kinard, or Hamilton, as many would call him, served in the Army for more than two decades. While serving, he suffered numerous physical and psychological injuries.
“It’s humbling. It’s overwhelming to know that people who don’t know us volunteered their time and effort, and it means even more for the people who do know us that really helped out with the project that will forever change our lives," they said.
Walking into their house for the first time - with the help of several organizations and companies such as Building Homes for Heroes, the Kinards felt like a huge burden was lifted off of their shoulders.
“I haven’t come up with an explanation. To see my kids...my kids are like ‘look at this’ and ‘look at this,’ and they’re all excited.”
“We are almost at our 200th home overall. We will hit that this year, and we gift an average of 30 homes a year, which is one every 11 days," said Kim Valdyke, Building Homes for Heroes.
Homes for Hereos got started when the founder saw veterans coming home from Iraq and Afghanistan with nowhere to go. Now, after nearly seven months of renovations, the Kinard family was finally able to walk into their mortgage free house, allowing them to breath a sigh of relief.
“It’s huge. It’s huge. When we went through everything and we lost everything in Hurricane Matthew, you use your savings, you use your retirement, you use whatever you’ve got to try to stay afloat, because you’re trying to make ends meet, and now, we actually have an opportunity to replenish that," the Kinards said.
A gift that can’t be repaid, but will change the Kinard family’s lives forever.
“Richmond Hill showed up and showed out. There’s no other way to put it," they said.
