Couple Gusty Storms Friday Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under just a few clouds, temperatures are in the upper 60s and 70s this morning. A few, coastal, communities are near 80°.
The forecast is dry this morning.
Temps warm into the upper 80s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Savannah’s record high temperature is safe today and unlikely to be broken. But, it’ll still feel plenty hot. Drink plenty of water if you’re outdoors for an extended period of time.
As the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry heats up, a few storms are forecast to develop. A couple storms may produce gusty winds and small hail, in addition to heavy rain this afternoon and early evening. The chance of rain is greatest - but still isolated - between 2 and 7 p.m. Keep alerts turned “on” in the WTOC Weather App.
The forecast gradually dries out this evening and remains mostly dry through the weekend.
Saturday or Sunday pool plans? Right now, there don’t appear to be too many issues. The beach forecast looks seasonable as well.
Have a great day,
Cutter