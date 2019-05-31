Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 5-31-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will enter the region tonight and stall through early Sunday. A stronger cold front will push south of the area Monday. High pressure returns for next week. Today will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. A few storms may approach or reach severe limits with heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs 90-96. Showers and storms will end by midnight, lows 65-72. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for a shower, highs 90-95. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the mid 90s. Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the low 90s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs around 90. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 90s.