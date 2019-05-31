Dawgs to stay loose for NCAA Regional

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia doesn’t want to experience what they experienced this time a year ago.
Then, after winning the first two games of the Athens regional, dropped two in a row to Duke to watch the Blue Devils advance.
Now, back in Athens for the second straight year, the Dawgs are taking a much more relaxed approach this time around.
“We’ve been in this spot before. We’ve got an older group, so there’s no reason to be tight,” head coach Scott Stricklin. “Just be loose, have fun, play the game you’ve been playing your whole life. That’s their playground out there. They need to go out and just trust their instincts and play the game.”
Several Dawgs said Thursday they felt like they played tight in the regionals last year. The message from Stricklin as practice came to close was to play loose.
It appears the team is heeding that call.
“We’re in front of our home crowd. There’s no reason to tense up,” says senior infielder LJ Talley. “[Coach] said he was going to be loose, so we need to play loose. As long as we do that, we control our own destiny.”
Georgia plays Mercer at 7:00 Friday night, with the winner facing the winner of Florida Atlantic and Florida St. on Saturday in the winner’s bracket.
