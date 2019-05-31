Five game times for Georgia Southern football announced

Kickoff times and broadcast channels have been announced for five of Georgia Southern’s 2019 football games.

Georgia Southern Football (Source: WTOC)
By Lyndsey Gough | May 30, 2019 at 11:00 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 11:00 PM

Sat., Aug. 31: at LSU, 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT; ESPNU

Sat., Sept. 7: Maine, 6 p.m.; ESPN+

Sat., Sept. 14: at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT; Big Ten Network

Thurs., Oct. 3 at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT; ESPNU

Thurs., Oct. 31, at Appalachian State, 8 p.m.; ESPNU

As previously announced, the Eagles’ game against Troy will be a 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 9.

According to a press release from GSU, kickoff times and television plans for the remainder of the 2019 schedule will be announced as the season progresses, up to 12 days before due to television contracts.

