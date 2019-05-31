Five game times for Georgia Southern football announced

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Kickoff times and broadcast channels have been announced for five of Georgia Southern’s 2019 football games.
Sat., Aug. 31: at LSU, 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT; ESPNU
Sat., Sept. 7: Maine, 6 p.m.; ESPN+
Sat., Sept. 14: at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT; Big Ten Network
Thurs., Oct. 3 at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT; ESPNU
Thurs., Oct. 31, at Appalachian State, 8 p.m.; ESPNU
As previously announced, the Eagles’ game against Troy will be a 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 9.
According to a press release from GSU, kickoff times and television plans for the remainder of the 2019 schedule will be announced as the season progresses, up to 12 days before due to television contracts.
