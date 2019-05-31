Good News: Seven Days of Giving helping charities in Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new fundraising campaign is being held in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry for the first time this week for seven local charities.
At midnight Saturday, the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force will go local for a day.
“We figured Savannah, Coastal Empire was the right sized market to get this started.”
Seven Days of Giving - a unique fundraising endeavor getting its start in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry - will also start with the Mighty Eighth Museum, the first of seven local nonprofit organizations that will benefit from the campaign that makes it possible for anyone to donate any amount.
“We are asking for micro-donations, a little bit to do a lot,” said Lauren Marcinkowski, Seven Days of Giving, Campaign Manager. “We’re all busy. We’re all on a budget, but we all want to help, we all want to do good, and by giving just $3, you make a huge difference.”
On Seven Days of Giving’s website, you can choose to give $1 or 3 or 5 to the Mighty 8th, Employability, or Pockets Full of Sunshine - small denominations that could have a large impact on organizations that are all right here in the local community.
“We really strive to get the word out about this great museum and tell the story, and this is really going to be an awesome way of helping us,” said Heather Thies, Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum, Director of Education.
The micro-donation drive is new to the area and is based on the concept that any amount can help organizations that help the area in a variety of ways.
“We’re really trying to open it up to everybody, everybody that wants to help. This isn’t a situation where we’re asking for a lot. We’re just saying, listen, we know that $3 is probably not going to hurt your monthly budget, why not give it to your favorite charities?”
“$1? If 1,000 people give $1, we have $1,000. It is a fabulous way to give people the opportunity to really help us in any way that they can and all of this adds up.”
“I’m hoping that we raise oodles of money for these charities, and my hope is that we get to take it to other cities and take it national.”
