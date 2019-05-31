‘Guns to Hammers’ nonprofit organization hopes to help veterans in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nonprofit organization based in Houston, Texas is hoping it can help vets here in Savannah.
Guns to Hammers helps both wounded vets and vets who want to learn new skills. The program trains eligible veterans to manage and build construction projects. Those eligible veterans then remodel the homes of wounded veterans, allowing them to live more independent lives.
“You know the Marines, we have a saying in the military, but we all say the same thing. We don’t leave anybody behind. Essentially, what’s happening is we’re leaving people behind. Our government is leaving people behind, and so we go back for them. That’s we do,” said JR Smith, Founder of Guns and Hammers.
