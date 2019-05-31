Lowcountry babysitter charged with homicide by child abuse

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry babysitter has been charged with the death of a infant via child abuse.
Alisha Picone, 22, turned herself into authorities at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning after a warrant for her arrest had been issued. She faces a charge of homicide by child abuse.
The incident occurred in January of 2019. Emergency medical services responded to a home on Bent Oak Road in Beaufort for an infant in medical distress. The child was taken to Beaufort Memorial and later the Medical University of South Carolina, where the infant died.
During a forensic autopsy, pathologists noted injuries to the baby’s head. The pathologists concluded that the cause of death was blunt head trauma and the manner of death was homicide.
After getting the pathologists’ and other experts’ findings last week, Beaufort County investigators determined that the child was in sole care/custody of Picone when the head injuries were sustained, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Picone is currently in jail and her bond has not been set.
