Lowcountry homeowner finds gator in swimming pool

HITLON HEAD ISLAND, Sc., (WTOC) - One Lowcountry homeowner got a big surprise when he went out to his swimming pool on Memorial Day.
Michael Collins was taking his dogs out, like he does every morning, when he noticed something floating in the pool. That “something” was a pretty decently sized alligator.
“My new puppy was a few feet in front of me, and I walked out and the gator was sitting on top of my pool, staring at us,” he said.
Collins called his neighborhood security to remove the alligator.
"She knew what she was doing and wasn’t scared, and lassoed it up, and the first time, it broke the lasso, and the second time, they were able to get it out."
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says this is mating season for gators, so they tend to be more active in the spring toward mid-summer. They also say the recent dry spell could have them out looking for bodies of water. This one just happened to find one in Michael Collins’ backyard.
“Luckily, no one was hurt,” he said. "My dogs weren’t hurt, the gator wasn’t hurt. The security guards were great. It was interesting. They had it on a lasso and walked it up the side of the house and took it into the lagoon down the street."
As a pet owner, Collins says it was scary because he sometimes lets his dogs out in the yard.
“My dogs are a little bigger, but this was a little too close for comfort."
The DNR says you can call them for alligator removal and they will send someone out to assist, but they ask that the public never attempt to do it themselves, and to always keep your distance.
Check out the video:
