Man arrested for multiple drug charges in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in custody after a search warrant at a home in unincorporated Chatham County.
Early Thursday evening, the Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team and Savannah Police searched the home on West Tahoe Drive, which resulted in the seizure of various forms of drugs including powder and crack cocaine, and items commonly associated with the manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances. A firearm, nearly $5,000 in cash, and other items were seized.
CNT arrested one of the homeowners, 34-year-old John Antonio Smith, who has been charged with numerous felony charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The investigation began when a concerned citizen alerted agents that Smith was cooking crack cocaine as well as selling controlled substances throughout the county.
This marked Smith’s fourth CNT arrest. He is currently being held at the Chatham County Detention Center.
