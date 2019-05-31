New athletic facilities coming to 3 Bulloch County middle schools

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three middle schools in Bulloch County will eventually look different when they get fields for football, baseball, and more, thanks to millions of dollars in sales tax.
School leaders have to figure out how to get all the features they want in their price range.
A ballgame at your child’s middle school once meant nothing more than an empty lot and a place for a few parents to stand and watch, but more school districts now want better facilities for their middle schools. In Bulloch County, the issue now is ‘what kind of facility do you want, and what can you afford?’
Voters approved a local option sales tax that included money for athletics complexes at William James, Langston Chapel and Southeast Bulloch middle schools. The school board let coaches, parents, and community members come up with what they wanted to see at these complexes. An architect brought drawings to the board Thursday night, with price tags. Each one ran at least $1 million over the $3 million allocated per school.
“Once you understand that, you have to backtrack and ask yourself, ‘whose responsibility is it going to be to build these facilities, what’s the cost sharing arrangement, and what’s the maintenance arrangement and how do we prioritize that,” questioned Superintendent, Charles Wilson.
Wilson says they’re working with the county recreation department to share these complexes, and share at least a part of the costs, too. He says they’re not up against any deadline to start construction, but he wants them to get started sooner rather than later.
