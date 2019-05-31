Preparing national landmarks for hurricanes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When you can’t move out of the way of a storm, you have to get moving even earlier.
“We’ve spent a lot of time getting ready in April and May and June,” said Joel Cadoff, Chief of Interpretation, Fort Pulaski. “We’ve got our office spaces and our work spaces as prepared as possible beforehand, so it’s a quick job and we’re out.”
Savannah’s coastal landmarks are sitting targets for hurricanes, so being ready for one takes on increasing importance.
“Our archives are off-site, so we have that, plus, we don’t have to worry about it here. However, we do have to board up windows, so all of our wood is cut and we’re ready to place it where it needs to go.”
Preparation at these historic locations is always evolving.
Ft. Pulaski has been around for more than a century and a half, but its hurricane preparation plan is almost brand new after the facility was impacted by two hurricanes and a tornado in the last four years.
“Right after Matthew, we learned some lessons from that because we probably weren’t as prepared as we should have been, but I think that goes across the board for the entire area. We learned very quickly after that, even after the tornado and Irma a year later, we were really ready for the storm.”
“Matthew we were slightly under-prepared for. We didn’t have all of our wood cut yet. By the time Irma rolled around, we were ready to go. We were out of here in about two hours.”
With limited advance work to be done to the facilities, the concentration goes to protecting the people who work at the landmarks.
“We would be able to close down the park, get it as settled as possible and get our families off to safety.”
“All we can do is close the windows on the inside, but it’s survived multiple hurricanes, multiple tornadoes. It’s been thriving since 1867, the bottom half has been thriving since 1773. So, there’s not much we have to do.”
Except the same thing everybody on the coast does every hurricane season.
“It’s hope that we don’t have one this year or in the foreseeable future, but here at Fort Pulaski, we deal with history and we know back in the 19th Century, there were a rash of storms that impacted the area, and some were pretty bad.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.