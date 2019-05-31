‘Rails to Trails’ project on McQueen’s Trail now on track

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’ve traveled to Tybee or Fort Pulaski over the last three months, you may have noticed construction crews on the McQueen’s Trail just off Highway 80.
The McQueen’s Trail - or what some call the “Rails to Trails” - seems to be on track right now. Over the years, the six-mile trail turned out to be a popular destination, but two hurricanes and general tide damage eroded the trail to where it was unsafe. Now, the county is trying to get this popular and important destination back open.
“We have limited public access to the marsh here in this part of the world, and I think it’s important for people to be able to get out and see that resource. From a worm’s eye view literally, you are right there in the marsh, the wildlife is great, the plant life is amazing, and if you’re lucky enough to catch a container ship, that can be interesting too," said Jefferson Kirkland, Environmental Program Coordinator.
It’s also a historical resource. It’s the railroad bed for the Savannah Tybee Railroad, and completed in the late 1870′s early 1880′s. It’s also where Union troops set up to cut off aid coming from Savannah to help out Confederate forces trapped at Fort Pulaski. Now, it’s time to rebuild, fighting mother nature.
WTOC: “Do you feel confident that you can actually believe you can build this thing again without it washing away consistently?”
“Well, I think the bulkhead we use has proven to protect it. We’ll obviously have to continue with the bulkhead to protect it in areas where it’s prone to erosion, and of course, we’re facing sea level rise, which is a bigger issue.”
If they can keep things on track, they plan to have the park reopened by October of this year.
