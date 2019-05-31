Savannah listed in moderate drought level

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As of this week, Savannah is listed in a moderate drought level.
“Whew, it’s hot,” said Kristi Jones, from Douglasville. “We were not expecting this much heat and humidity.”
The Girl Scout troop mom says they are watching the heat very closely as their Girl Scouts visit Savannah.
“Just making sure we give the girls a lot of shade, lots of water breaks, just trying to keep them cool,” she said.
Other visitors are following the same advice.
“I’m just drinking a lot of water and staying hydrated and cooling off every chance I get,” said Issac Higgins, from Austin, Tx.
If this hot and dry weather continues, Savannah has a chance to rise into a drought level. Right now, Water Resources Administrator, Laura Walker, says our water supply system isn’t going anywhere.
“Our levels in the aquifer are pretty stable,” Walker said. “It would take something catastrophic to change that.”
A drought wouldn’t change much for our groundwater supply, but saltwater intrusion is. This can happen when you excessively draw freshwater from wells in coastal areas. Year-round water restrictions were put into place back in 2006 for all of Chatham County.
The current outdoor watering schedule allows you to water your yard three times a week. The schedule is divided by your home address number. There is no watering from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“You lose up to 30 percent of your water to evaporation, so it’s just wise to water early in the morning and later in the afternoon.”
The lack of rain isn’t impacting our Savannah water supply, but if it continues, they could increase the watering restrictions. Walkers says it’s a good reminder to try to conserve water.
“Capturing rainwater is one of the best ways to conserve water. I know we are not getting a whole lot of it now, but having rain barrels or containers outside that you can use to supplement your potable water use is a great idea.”
The current water restrictions are making a huge difference. The City of Savannah has decreased its water usage from around 65 million gallons a day, back in the 1980s, to 24 million today.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.