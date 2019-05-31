Savannah’s Summer 500 program officially kicks off

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The fourth year of Savannah’s Summer 500 program has officially kicked off, with orientation for several hundred teens Friday morning.
The program is a partnership between the city, county, school system, and local business community to help pair teens with summer jobs.
About 1,200 students in Savannah have enrolled in the program over the past four years - more than 350 this year. It’s an experience Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach says these teenagers can’t get in the classroom. The mayor says he’s heard the success stories - not only from students - but also from employers who hire the once-paid interns after they graduate.
“That’s the success that we look for,” Mayor DeLoach said. “We want those kids to have that opportunity. We want to build on this relationship with these different companies and be able to put on their resume and say, 'hey, call them, talk about how good I’ve done.”
Civil engineering and architecture firm, Hussey Gay Bell, is participating for the fourth year.
“We have seven departments within our company, and we’ll make sure out intern can view all the different areas and really figure out what their skill sets are and what their interests are, so we can serve them,” said Mary Katherine Finnerty.
The business community here in Savannah has invested more than $2 million in the teens participating in the program.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.