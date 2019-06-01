Burnt Church Distillery breaks ground in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Lowcountry residents celebrated the groundbreaking of a distillery Thursday in Bluffton.
The Burnt Church Distillery was founded by brothers Billy and Sean Watterson. They say it will invest $10.3 into the community and add 27 jobs.
The mission of the future distillery is to be a historical and educational destination for locals and tourists.
“Mayor Sulka always says, ‘why not Bluffton,’ and she’s dead on. With the research we did, Bluffton was the spot for us. It is geographically perfect with where Savannah is, Hilton Head Island and Charleston is. Beyond that, the rich history we had to build on is unbelievable," said Billy Watterson, CEO, Watterson Brands.
The distillery is set to open next summer.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.