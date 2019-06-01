“Cold” front on the way Monday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures topped out in the upper 80s along the coast and mid 90s inland this afternoon, slightly cooler than the past few days after a weak front moved in last night. The weather will be perfect for evening plans, as temperatures fall into the upper 80s for many around sunset with a southwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Hurricane season officially kicks off today. We have already seen Subtropical Storm Andrea, so next up is Barry. Invest 91L is currently over the Bay of Campeche and has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours. This storm will NOT impact us in Georgia or South Carolina but could bring rain to Mexico and the western gulf coast.
We’ll remain dry on Sunday with temperatures near 70 degrees at sunrise. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer Sunday, hitting 90 degrees at noon with highs in the mid 90s. A few inland communities will make it up to the upper 90s. Monday will be warm once again, but there will also be a front moving in, which will “cool” us off on Tuesday.
Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sea breeze showers are possible on Tuesday with scattered showers possible Wednesday. This won’t bring a ton of relief to our drought situation, but it’s better than nothing!
Temperatures hold near 90 degrees during the afternoons Thursday into the weekend, slightly above our average high of 88 degrees.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
