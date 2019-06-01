Georgia Power gives detailed explanation of restoration process after hurricanes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Living without power after a hurricane is highly likely.
One of the most common questions that comes after a hurricane is “When do you think power will come back on?”
In the case of a direct impact, Georgia Power sends their employees home to take care of their homes and families and then monitors the storm.
“And then Georgia Power starts moving people down," said Swann Sieler with Georgia Power. "We evacuate the southeast region, and they move people down as far as they can come until it’s time to roll back in.”
They roll back in when the Department of Transportation gives the okay, but they don’t just start working on poles that they come across.
“We put people out in the field and they walk lines, they check transformers, they check feeders, they check where trees are, and then our system can tell us a lot too," said Seiler. “But we work on a priority system.”
If you’re lucky enough to live near a police precinct, you’ll probably get your power on before anyone else because Georgia Power wants first responders to help the community first, as opposed to living at the end of a very long street with not a lot around you.
“And it’s so frustrating for customers, and sometimes just one house is out and everybody else is on," Seiler said. "Well there are lot of reasons for that. A feeder could be out; their transformer could have been damaged; their house could have been damaged. There are many scenarios that can contribute that. Yes, it’s frustrating but that’s just the way the system is.”
