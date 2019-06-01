Hot weekend, but not record breaking!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few showers are lingering this evening, but most rain dissipates just after midnight. Mostly dry weather continues into our Saturday morning with lows in the mid 60s inland, and lower 70s along the coast. Afternoon highs return to the low to mid 90s, feeling closer to 100 degrees during the middle of the afternoon. Even though it is hot, this heat is not “record breaking”
Sunday will be a couple degrees warmer, but rain chances are still under 20 percent all weekend long. We’ll see slightly cooler temperatures Monday through Wednesday, but temperatures will remain above our average high of 88 degrees for the next week.
Other than a few isolated showers, the next best rain chance is on Tuesday, mainly along the coast with the sea breeze. Rain chances remain below 30 percent Wednesday into this coming weekend.
The tropics remain mostly quiet, but there is a weak area of low pressure near the Yucatan peninsula. This this a 30% chance of development within the next 5 days, but will track toward Mexico’s east coast and stay far away from Georgia and South Carolina.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
