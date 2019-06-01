Hot weekend, but not record breaking!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few showers are lingering this evening, but most rain dissipates just after midnight. Mostly dry weather continues into our Saturday morning with lows in the mid 60s inland, and lower 70s along the coast. Afternoon highs return to the low to mid 90s, feeling closer to 100 degrees during the middle of the afternoon. Even though it is hot, this heat is not “record breaking”