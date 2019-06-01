Low water pressure in Beaufort, Jasper counties

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Record heat and little rain are causing low water pressure for some living in Beaufort and Jasper counties.
The Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority says water demand is very high in the mornings. They are asking customers to use less water from 4-9 a.m. until it rains. They also say some water could be a different color.
The Water and Sewer Authority says running cold water for a few minutes usually clears up the discoloration.
