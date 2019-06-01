Pooler library kicks off summer reading program with “Universe of Stories”

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) -The Pooler Library was a sight to behold on Saturday as it transformed into a galaxy far, far away to kick off summer reading.
The blast off party was Star Wars themed as the library celebrates a “Universe of Stories” in this year’s summer reading program.
Parents registered their kids for the program, which runs from Saturday until July 31st and rewards them for reading.
Children took pictures with Chewbacca, played in a stormtrooper shoot out and tested their skills in a lightsaber bubble battle.
Library staff and parents say getting kids engaged in reading through fun activities promotes a love of learning and keeps kids up to speed over the summer.
“We want to inspire a love of the library, a lifetime of learning, so starting that from the beginning, even with early literacy, making sure that babies are read to and sung to to have that foundation to build on,” said Jennifer Taylor-Pack, the Pooler Library manager.
“Students can lose close to two months of reading depth every summer for every two weeks they’re out of school," said Rebecca Wade, a mother and middle school teacher. "So it makes it a little easier to keep them reading and keep them happy. And it makes it easier to go back into school. Patrick’s going to be in Pre-K this year, so he has to work on some sight words. So I might as well get him happy with books.”
These parties will happen at community libraries across the Live Oak Public Library system until June 8th. Find out more information about times and locations here.
