Saturday marks the start of hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Hurricane season has officially begun. We have already seen Subtropical Storm Andrea, so next up is Barry. Invest 91L is currently over the Bay of Campeche and has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours. This storm will NOT impact us in Georgia or South Carolina but could bring rain to Mexico and the western gulf coast.
NOAA is predicting a “near-normal” 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season, but remember, it only takes one storm to cause a big impact on our area.
The WTOC Weather Team is committed to keeping you ahead of whatever storms develop this year. Look for our Tropical Updates in every newscast! You can also find useful information everyday on our WTOC Weather app and online at the WTOC Hurricane Center.
Here’s to hoping for a calm season!
