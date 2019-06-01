10th annual soccer tournament honors Savannah murder victim

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -80 kids and teens came together to play soccer on Saturday morning to remember a Savannah man killed in 2002.
The Wings of Soccer tournament honors the memory of Thomas O’Hayer, who was murdered in Savannah in July 2002.
The 21-year-old loved the game, so his parents thought this was a fitting way to remember him.
This is the 10th anniversary of the tournament, which raises money for Chatham County Victim Witness and Full Circle at Hospice Savannah.
His parents say those are two organizations that helped their family when they needed it most, and it’s rewarding to give back to them.
“When we went to court, I can remember they gave us the opportunity to speak, and my oldest sister decided she wanted to speak ‚" said Jennifer O’Hayer, Thomas O’Hayer’s mother. "I don’t remember much she said up there, but one of the things she did say was that Thomas’ family would make good things come from this. And we did.”
The organization also gives a senior high school soccer player a $1,000 scholarship.
