Understanding evacuation terminology ahead of hurricane threats

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Evacuating can be a stressful decision, but understanding the terminology can help when evaluating the risk a hurricane could pose to you and your family, avoiding confusion in an already tense time.
In Georgia, all coastal counties use the term “General Evacuation” if a hurricane has the potential to come our way. It’s up to you whether you want to leave or not. Then comes the “Mandatory Evacuation” whereas you need to leave to be safe.
Dennis Jones with Chatham Emergency Management Agency explains why Chatham County may evacuate sooner or later than another Georgia Coastal County.
“Our evacuation clearance time for a major storm is 36 hours, but you go down to a smaller community just south of us, and their entire evacuation time may be 12 hours or 15 hours. So it is for us, much better to make the decision at a local level because we can leave earlier or later based on what the rest of the community is doing.”
The terminology is slightly different in South Carolina. There’s “voluntary evacuation” where local and state officials will urge you to leave ahead of time.
Then, if necessary, Governor Henry McMaster would issue a mandatory evacuation order or just evacution order.
