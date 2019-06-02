Are you ready for a “cool” down?!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dry and warm weather continues into our Sunday evening with temperatures dropping from the 90s into the 80 around sunset. The southwesterly breeze will calm from about 10 miles per hour to around 5 mile per hour tonight, with a few clouds overhead. A weak front moves in tonight into Monday. It won’t bring in rain, but it will bring in slightly “cooler” air. We won’t feel that Monday, with highs still in the mid 90s. Our cool down will be noticeable on Tuesday, when highs will top out in the upper 80s.