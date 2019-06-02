Are you ready for a “cool” down?!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dry and warm weather continues into our Sunday evening with temperatures dropping from the 90s into the 80 around sunset. The southwesterly breeze will calm from about 10 miles per hour to around 5 mile per hour tonight, with a few clouds overhead. A weak front moves in tonight into Monday. It won’t bring in rain, but it will bring in slightly “cooler” air. We won’t feel that Monday, with highs still in the mid 90s. Our cool down will be noticeable on Tuesday, when highs will top out in the upper 80s.
Onshore flow on Tuesday will assist in promoting the chance for sea breeze showers in the afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. Rain coverage during the afternoons remains under 30 percent through Thursday with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. This coming weekend will be a bit more unsettled, with possible thunderstorms and a greater coverage for rain.
Drought conditions continue to worsen, with 30% of Georgia and 28% of South Carolina under the Moderate Drought category. Those number will likely increase when this week’s update is released on Thursday.
Tropical Update: There is an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche located in the southwest portion of the Gulf of Mexico. There is a 60% chance this low develops into a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours as it moves toward the east coast of Mexico. If needed, an Air Force hurricane hunting plane will fly into the storm on Monday. There will be no impact to Georgia or South Carolina from this system.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
