Beaufort Co. events draw hundreds of Lowcountry kids

BEAUFORT CO, SC. (WTOC) -Kids came out in droves to the Clubs for Kids event on Paris Island on Saturday afternoon.
Beaufort Charities gave 130 local kids a free set of golf clubs AND a golf bag.
The kids also received a few days of free golf lessons from local golf pros.
The event is designed to expose children to the game of golf and provide them with the tools to play, learn, and experience the sport.
“We don’t charge them a dime," said Willie Mackstansell, the community chair for Clubs for Kids. "We don’t want any money from them. All of the money we raise throughout the year is one of these events that we’re giving back to the community and the junior golfers.”
Clubs for Kids is the kickoff event for their year long junior golf program.
The program is open to kids ages 5 to 12.
People in the Lowcountry also came out to the Boys and Girls Club on Hilton Head Island to help with a paint by numbers mural.
Resident of all ages were encouraged to come by the club’s gym and add a little color.
“One thing I am passionate about is making art accessible to all people, so to me art in itself, like a lot of people just made comments today about how calming painting is,” said Lauren Andreau
The subject of the mural is the responsibility the current and next generation has to become the peacemakers of the day.
It featured American athlete, activist and philanthropist, Muhammad Ali.
