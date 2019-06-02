Elk’s Lodge hosts annual senior prom

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Residents with Mercy Housing attended their annual senior prom on Saturday.
This is the third year for the combined prom that brings together senior residents from all five of the properties that Mercy Housing manages.
The Elks Lodge was filled food, dancing, and lots of fun.
The only rule? You have to be 62 or above to attend.
“Today was prom day!" said Julio Velez. "It brought us back to our youth. We listened to music from the 60′s, we chatted as much as we could, and it was comradery. You know, everyone got together and I thought it was a good day!”
This year’s theme was Motown: Love, Peace & Soul.
