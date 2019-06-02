Mapmaker Lane at Stonebridge Drive closed due to structure fire

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Fire crews from around the county are responding to a home engulfed by fire on Stonebridge Drive.
The Chatham County Police Department is asking that motorists avoid the areas of Mapmaker Lane and Stonebridge Drive as firefighters work to contain the blaze.
Chatham County Police say that no one was injured in the fire.
Several viewers sent in video of the crews working to contain the blaze.
