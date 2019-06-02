Pembroke community holds fundraiser to help displaced residents

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) -A fire completely destroyed an apartment complex in Pembroke on Thursday night, leaving six families displaced.
The fire took over 50 firefighters to put out the blaze. The building is considered a total loss.
Neighbors felt like they needed to give back, so many are gathering on Saturday night to help the families that are working to recover after the fire.
Families in the area have dropped off items for these families at Pembroke City Hall or the Bryan Co. Family Connection.
On Saturday, the “Neighbor to Neighbor” fundraiser at Lucy Belle Farms rallied around them to help.
“For the most part, it’s- it’s gone, but we’ve been very fortunate- especially because of our community. Like, Pembroke rocks. Man, it’s small, but they have the biggest hearts here,” said a teary-eyed Candace Richardson.
Candace, along with her husband, Bryan and three kids were able to salvage a few precious items, but their apartment suffered heavy smoke and water damage as firefighters fought to put out the flames in their building.
The other residents in the county wanted to help in some way.
“You know, look around. If you see a need, fill it," said Sarah Williams of Lucy Belle Farm.
And they did- big time. From a DJ to donated food items, baked goods, book donations, bounce houses for the kids, auction items and plenty more- the community and first responders were on hand to help at the fundraiser.
The fire broke out around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday. By 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, they were making a plan to help out.
“We had county, city, business people, Chamber Presidents, downtown development, church pastors, all over here at Lucy Belle Farm coming up with what we needed to do," Williams added.
“People keep asking us ‘what can I do to help?’ or ‘what do you need?’ All we say is ‘I don’t know’ and they make it happen," Richardson said. "Like, even though we don’t know what we need, they do.”
The fundraiser raised $5,000 and filled two large trailers full of donations including household items, personal items, children’s book, and clothing. If there is excess, it will go to other families in need.
Wendy Sims with Bryan County Family Connection says they are now asking for gift cards and money to help the families more long-term.
The Richardson’s say their three daughters, ages 11, seven and six are still having trouble sleeping at night after waking up to their apartment burning, but they are all healthy and one special member of the family is still with them today as well.
“Our two youngest babies, they went up to the firefighters while they were rehabbing and gave them hugs and they were like, they said, 'thank you so much for saving our cat, ‘cause he’s so important to us.’”
They say they’re beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“It’s a little town, but it’s got a huge heart.”
The list of items that can be donated and where can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.