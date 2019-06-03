Back to school dates across the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The following list is the first day of classes for the public schools in each county.
Georgia
- Appling County: Aug. 5th
- Bacon County: Aug. 5th
- Bryan County: Aug. 1st
- Bulloch County: Aug. 1st
- Candler County: Aug. 5th
- Chatham County: Aug. 5th
- Effingham County: Aug. 7th
- Evans County: Aug. 1st
- Jeff Davis County: Aug. 9th
- Liberty County: Aug. 5th
- Long County: Aug. 2nd
- McIntosh County: Aug. 5th
- Montgomery County: Aug. 2nd
- Screven County: Aug. 5th
- Tattnall County: Aug. 1st
- Toombs County: Aug. 7th
- Wayne County: Aug. 8th
South Carolina:
- Beaufort County: Aug. 19th
- Hampton County District 1: Aug. 19th
- Hampton County District 2: Aug. 19th
- Jasper County: Aug. 19th
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.