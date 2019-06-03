Back to school dates across the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

June 3, 2019 at 5:25 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 5:25 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The following list is the first day of classes for the public schools in each county.

Georgia

  • Appling County: Aug. 5th
  • Bacon County: Aug. 5th
  • Bryan County: Aug. 1st
  • Bulloch County: Aug. 1st
  • Candler County: Aug. 5th
  • Chatham County: Aug. 5th
  • Effingham County: Aug. 7th
  • Evans County: Aug. 1st
  • Jeff Davis County: Aug. 9th
  • Liberty County: Aug. 5th
  • Long County: Aug. 2nd
  • McIntosh County: Aug. 5th
  • Montgomery County: Aug. 2nd
  • Screven County: Aug. 5th
  • Tattnall County: Aug. 1st
  • Toombs County: Aug. 7th
  • Wayne County: Aug. 8th

South Carolina:

  • Beaufort County: Aug. 19th
  • Hampton County District 1: Aug. 19th
  • Hampton County District 2: Aug. 19th
  • Jasper County: Aug. 19th

