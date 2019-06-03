Bank donates $5,000 to Boys and Girls club

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A well-known bank is giving back to the Savannah community, ensuring the growth of future generation.
A donation of $5,000 dollars was given to the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club. The club has been helping Savannah’s youth for more than 100 years, offering a safe place for kids and teens to learn new skills and grow.
“We’ve got a real concern for teens nowadays," said Vincent Delmonte, the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club. "There’s so many things that are on the bad side of what’s drawing them and their attention to things only because it’s out there in front and our goal is to be the ones out there in front getting the kids into the clubs.”
The donation will go directly to helping those teen programs.
