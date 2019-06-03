Bloomingdale PD’s ‘Warrant Segment’ continues to be force multiplier to find wanted people

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With social media, communities can help law enforcement find and capture wanted people faster and more efficiently in some cases.
WTOC spoke to the leader of one police department in Chatham County that’s had a lot of luck with what they call a warrant segment on their Facebook page.
The Warrant Segment on the Bloomingdale Police Department’s Facebook page has been quite the force multiplier with more than half of the warrants posted on that page being cleared in about a years time.
A new warrant segment came out on Monday, with a new round of pictures of wanted people detectives want the public to help them find.
Everyone with a picture on the segment has an active bench warrant through the Bloomingdale Municipal Court.
Just because their pictures made the page doesn't mean that have been found guilty, only that they've failed to appear, failed to pay or have pending charges.
An officer with the Bloomingdale Police Department brought the idea to Police Chief A.B. Jeffcoat last year, and the initiative launched last July.
Since then, Chief Jeffcoat said they’ve posted 200 warrants to the page. By clearing as many as they have, they have freed up valuable time for officers in the field.
“It was just getting a little exhausting trying to get everybody on our warrant list. And we’re not going to arrest everybody that’s on the warrant list. But getting it out through social media was definitely a way to, at least I thought, to help get the information out there and see what we got in return. And it’s been a hit," said Jeffcoat.
Click here to take a look at the Bloomingdale Police Facebook page.
