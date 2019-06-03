Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets fall short of Super Regional play

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia and Georgia Tech represented two of the top 16 baseball teams in the country at the end of conference tournament play, allowing them to each host an NCAA regional.
The Georgia Bulldogs were ranked No. 3 in the country, hosting two-seed Florida Atlantic, three-seed Florida State and four-seed Mercer for the Athens Regional at Foley Field. FSU handed the Dawgs their first loss on Saturday by a final score of 12-3. Regionals are double-elimination format.
The Noles and Dawgs faced off again Sunday, but Georgia did not have fresh legs. After FAU eliminated Mercer 6-10 on Saturday, Georgia and the Owls had to play Sunday morning.
The Bulldogs won it 13-0. In game two against FSU, the rested Seminoles beat Georgia 10-1, ending the Bulldogs season.
Georgia finished with a 46-17 overall record for the 2019 season.
Georgia Tech suffered a similar fate while hosting the Atlanta Regional at Russ Chandler Stadium. Tech played host to two-seed Auburn, three-seed Coastal Carolina and four-seed Florida A&M. After winning their first-round match-up with A&M 13-2, Georgia Tech advanced to play Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers won that one 6-5.
Georgia Tech then played Coastal Carolina at noon on Sunday, winning it 10-8. Just a few hours later, they face Auburn again, falling 4-1 to end their season.
The Yellow Jackets ended with a 43-19 overall record.
Florida State and Auburn will advance out of the Athens and Atlanta Regionals into Super Regional play.
