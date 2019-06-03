Consider This: Hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our recent bout of record-breaking high temperatures should remind us two things. One, we’re not even officially in the summer season, yet we’ve already hit triple digits, so who know what this summer is going to bring. And two, despite early prediction for an average hurricane season which started over the weekend, the weather is going to do what the weather is going to do.
The peak of our hurricane season is traditionally the months of August and September, which means the peak of our preparation should be now.
It was encouraging to see such a great turnout last Friday at our Hurricane Expo at the Lowe’s in Pooler. Clearly after a couple of decades of no activity in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, the memories and impact of both Matthew and Irma are still at the forefront of people’s mind, as it should be.
Consider this: Use these early days of June, to refresh your family’s hurricane preparations. Make sure your hurricane kit is up to date and has the supplies you need.
Have an evacuation plan. Drive the route now so you know what gas stations and stores you’ll encounter along the way. And, by all means, if you have pets, make sure you have a solid plan for them.
WTOC and our First Alert meteorologists will do our part of keep you safe and ahead of any potential storm, but you must do your part as well.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.