Critz Auto Group donates $10,000 to nonprofit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A nonprofit received a huge help on Monday morning from a local auto group looking to give back.
Critz Auto Group President Dale Critz, Jr. presented the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society with a check for $10,000 on Monday morning.
The auto dealer raised the money during their golf tournament that was held in May.
Critz says that it was natural to work with the organization and give back to those who could use it.
“I mean we’re in the retail business and the community supports us," said Dale Critz, Jr. "So it’s important to give back and that’s what we try to do 365 days a year if we can.”
All of the funds will go towards the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Man and Woman of the Year campaign, where community leaders raise funds to honor local survivors of blood cancer.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.