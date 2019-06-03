Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 6-3-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger across our southern regions through Wednesday. Weak high pressure will do control our weather Tuesday through Friday. An inland surface trough will develop for the weekend. Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 70-78. Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs 85-94. Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs near 90. Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low 90s. Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs near 90. In the tropics we are watching Invest 91L in the Bay of Campeche. There is a 60% chance this system becomes tropical before moving inland along the Mexican coast in the next 2 days. There is no threat to our area at this time.