Donations pour in for victims of Pembroke apartment fire

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Pembroke continues to help families that are now homeless after an apartment building caught fire on Thursday night last week.
Family Connection is an organization in Bryan County that provides programs and immediate assistance for families in need.
Director Wendy Sims say it was only fitting they step in and come together for people in their community after 6 families lost everything in the fire.
Sims says donations have been pouring in, from money to clothing items.
She says they also have several rooms filled with household items, children’s toys and clothing.
“We are still collecting household items such as furniture, beds, couches, washers and dryers those kinds of things, but them we’re also taking monetary donations, so if anyone is interested and they don’t know how to help, we are taking money or gift cards and we’re going to convert all of that, we’re going to split it evenly between the families.and we’re going to convert it to gift cards for whatever they need,” said Sims.
Sims will be meeting with the families individually on Tuesday to talk about other needs and long term plans.
However,there’s one person that many people are calling a hero after she helped to get them out of the burning building.
Candace and Bryan Richardson were getting their three kids ready for bed, when they heard screaming, eventually discovering their apartment building on fire.
They’re crediting Jessica Miles for saving their life.
“I heard her screaming and beating on doors outside and when I opened my door, the smoke and embers were already falling out of our front door," said Bryan and Candace.
Both Bryan and Candace say that Jessica not only made sure everyone was out safe, but she provided basic necessities as well.
“Thanks to her, everybody was able to get out of all the apartments, because we had no warning like none.”
As for the hero herself?
Who wouldn’t step in and help?" said Miles. She says there was never a question in her mind to step in and help, when she saw the building up in flames. “I was actually sitting out here on my balcony and I heard somebody scream somebody’s name and I looked out there and I saw smoke and I just ran over there.”
A moment she says she'll never forget.
“I haven’t gotten much sleep, I worry about my kids if there’s a fire here because, if something happens it’s really impossible to get out of these apartments if you’re upstairs,” said Candace and Bryan.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.