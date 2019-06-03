Flag football team from Savannah wins world championship

“You know, this tournament we went without one of our most important players, Larry Nelson, who had a kidney transplant May first?" said Nick Grassi of Team Savannah. "May second. And he’s been our quarterback. He’s been playing flag football for over 20 years and probably the main reason that we’re all here. You know, he’s told us all how to play and basically we mirror image exactly what he’s done and that’s what got us to where we’ve gotten, so it’s all in a large part to Larry