Flag football team from Savannah wins world championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -One team from here in Savannah can officially call themselves World Champions.
Team Savannah, a flag football team, won the championship as part of the Flag Football World Championship tour.
They played for the title Memorial Day weekend in Arlington, Texas compiling a five and one record, beating teams from Indianapolis, Houston, Nashville, Dallas and Miami
They devoted their win to a friend and teammate.
“You know, this tournament we went without one of our most important players, Larry Nelson, who had a kidney transplant May first?" said Nick Grassi of Team Savannah. "May second. And he’s been our quarterback. He’s been playing flag football for over 20 years and probably the main reason that we’re all here. You know, he’s told us all how to play and basically we mirror image exactly what he’s done and that’s what got us to where we’ve gotten, so it’s all in a large part to Larry
For more information how you can join a flag football league in the area, you can find Savannah Adult Recreation or Amp’d Up Flag Football on Facebook.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.