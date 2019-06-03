Glynn County motel fire likely caused by cigarette

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -A massive fire that destroyed a Glynn County hotel on Saturday was likely caused by a cigarette according to the Camden Firefighters Association.
The fire broke out at the Microtel Inn and Suites on Gateway Center Boulevard off Interstate 95.
Several local fire departments responded, including the McIntosh and Darien Fire Departments also assisted Glynn County Fire Rescue and the Brunswick Fire Department.
Firefighters rescued several people and say only minor injuries were reported.
They urge you to be careful in these dry conditions.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.