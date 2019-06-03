Gradually Cooler, Wetter This Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -
Under a few clouds, temperatures are in the upper 60s and 70s – it feels just a bit muggy outside. The forecast remains dry this morning.
Thanks to plentiful sunshine, temperatures warm to near 90° by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 90s between 2 and 4 p.m. An isolated thundershower is possible.
As high pressure breaks down and moisture increases across the southeast, the forecast takes a cooler (wetter!) turn. A daily chance of scattered downpours arrives Tuesday and continues through the weekend.
I hope you score some rain this week!
Have a great day,
Cutter
