Heat, dry conditions roasting lawns across the region

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The extreme heat could be causing some issues outside your homes.
Due to the lack of rain in the last couple of weeks, the grass that once used to be green could be turning brown.
Professional lawn care and landscaping companies are changing their tactics in the heat and dry weather, that means you should too.
“When you say pretty dry weather, it’s actually obscene weather.”
Lynn Tootle, the co-owner and GM of Gro-Masters said there’s a reason he uses such strong language to describe the recent weather and how it’s affecting yards across the region.
“This is my 22nd year doing this. I’ve gone and looked at all of our weather records. It has never been this hot, for this long, this early with this little rain in my 22-year history of records," Tootle said.
So if you want to keep your grass greener, Tootle said you basically have to do whatever you have to do to keep it alive.
That includes keeping the deck on your mower high when cutting the grass.
Tootle said, “If you cut too low, not only will the grass cook out quicker, but then you get direct sunlight penetration on your runners, and that’s never good.”
Another crucial component is watering, and the ideal times are natural dew times, from sunset to sunrise.
“You need to put three-quarters of an inch to an inch of water down per watering episode. That’s going to saturate six or eight inches down. Then you want that ground to dry out before you water again," said Tootle.
If you’re not sure how long you need to water to get that much on your lawn, set out an empty tuna can. Once it’s full of water, that’s about the right amount.
