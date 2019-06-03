Lowcountry roadwork to impact Bluffton, Beaufort drivers

Beaufort Co, Sc. (WTOC) - Drivers in the Lowcountry can expect lane closures on two major roads in the area beginning this week.
Motorists using Buckwalter Parkway can expect daily lane closures due to nighttime paving. This extends north and south on the parkway from May River Road to Bluffton Parkway, as well as east and west on Bluffton Parkway to Buckwalter Parkway to Buck Island Road.
South Carolina Department of Transportation has also announced daily closures due to paving on Bay Pines Road in Beaufort throughout the week.
Drivers should expect delays and take caution when approaching the work zone.
