8 people left homeless after house fire on Whitemarsh Island

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -A massive fire on Whitemarsh Island burned three homes and left eight people homeless on Sunday.
The fire started on Stonebridge Drive. The flames also burnt the sides of the homes next door. While everyone made it out safely, they lost everything.
“That’s where Nine Line started,” said Matt Clubine, a neighbor and head of product development at Nine Line Apparel. Now, all that remains are memories, ash, and burnt wood. “Definitely hits home. It was really kind of crushing to see that house burning because there’s a lot of history there.”
“This is the birth place of Nine Line," said CEO Tyler Merritt. Merritt owned the home that burned down. "So I go back to those first Thanksgivings. I have my wife, my kids and a bunch of packages and craziness.”
Nine Line CEO Tyler Merritt still owns the home where his company was founded and says he got a text on Sunday from a former neighbor and employee that it was burning.
“I was leaving the house with my wife and daughter to go to Kroger to get some groceries for the week and saw a big plume of black smoke," said Clubine. "[I] looked around the corner and my boss’ house is on fire. There were a bunch of cars in the driveway, so all of us were thinking there were still people in the house while it was burning. Everybody who was kind of there was really kind of panicked.”
Thankfully, no one was inside, but Clubine says the older couple next door was.
“I thought of the neighbors next door, so I ran up started banging on the door and just tried to get him out of his house because I was worried about that truck catching on fire and blowing up,” Clubine said.
That kind of neighborly consideration is something Merritt says is a hallmark of the street.
“Coming back from deployments, and the neighbors were always incredible," Merritt said. "Any time I left, they always said, ‘We’ve got your back.’”
Now, he’s making sure he has theirs by collecting monetary and gift card donations at their store at 405 Fort Argyle Road.
“A hand up, not a hand out," Merritt said. "This is an incredible tenant. He’s got a great job, but you know what? He lost everything. His house, his car all the contents, so he’s starting from scratch.”
He says Nine Line will collect donations for the next several weeks.
