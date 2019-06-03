Police search for suspect involved in sexual assault on Whitemarsh Island

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect accused of raping a woman at a Wilmington Island apartment complex is still on the loose on Monday.
Chatham County Police say it happened Saturday at the Colonial Grand at the Hammocks apartments on Johnny Mercer Boulevard.
County Police say investigators are still working on the case, but two days later, they still have no description of the man accused of sexually assaulting someone here.
Police say a woman was asleep in her apartment, a stranger broke in, and she woke up to that person sexually assaulting her.
The department says she was taken to the hospital.
Doris Williams with the Rape Crisis Center says the center sends an advocate and sexual assault nurse examiner to the hospital when it gets a call from law enforcement about crimes like this, and that advocate stays with the survivor through everything.
Nationally, Williams says only 2 of every 10 rapes is committed by a stranger.
She says people should do whatever they need to do to feel safe, like locking doors or taking a self-defense or weapons classes, but at the end of the day, she says this is a societal issue, not an individual one.
“We want society to take the shift of blame off of the client or victim or survivor and really see what we can do differently to stop creating these types of personalities that have this power trying to take power from someone else," said Williams. "Hopefully our prevention education will help us run us out of business. That’s one of our goals.”
WTOC has reached out to both the local and corporate apartment management to ask about what other safety measures were in place or if any are being added and didn’t hear back.
