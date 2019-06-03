Summer feeding programs begin around the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Children are out of school for summer, which means the cafeteria is closed for business.
Second Harvest of the Coastal Georgia is gearing up to help feed those in need.
Every summer, Second Harvest steps up to provide more than 7,000 lunches a day. More than 62 percent of students in the Coastal Empire qualify for free or reduced cost lunch.
They still need volunteers to help prepare the meals from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. every morning.
If you would like to volunteer or just want more information, please click here.
Kids in Bulloch county will be able to get a bite to eat this summer for free too.
Any student registered at a Bulloch County school will be able to get a free meal. It’s part of the districts Seamless Summer Nutrition Program.
Students will be able to get both breakfast and lunch.
Here is a list of locations where students can get free meals:
- Julia P. Bryant Elementary
- Portal High School
- Butler Community Building
- Cone Homes Community Building
- Groover Homes Community Building
