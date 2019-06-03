Three vehicles remain stuck in marsh on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Three vehicles that got stuck in the marsh on Friday on Tybee Island are still there on Monday.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says that a Tybee police officer drove a 4-wheeler into the marsh near Teresa Lane.
That 4-wheeler got stuck, so they used a city truck to try and pull it out, but that truck got stuck as well.
City workers then tried to use two backhoes to remove the truck and ended up getting those stuck in the marsh as well.
Crews were able to remove one of the backhoes early Saturday morning.
The City of Tybee is working on a plan to remove the remaining vehicles, a 4-wheeler, the truck and a backhoe.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources believes the plan will include a barge and crane.
