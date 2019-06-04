Bananas rally past Blowfish on the road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas just can’t lose in Lexington County.
The team rallied for a 10-5 over the Blowfish Monday night, their ninth straight victory at Lexington County Baseball Stadium.
The Bananas scored two early, including one on a Brett Wisely solo homer. But the Blowfish answered with a big inning, plating five runs in the second for a 5-2 lead.
Savannah would keep them off the board from there though. Former Richmond Hill standout Kyle Luigs didn’t allow a hit or a run in 3.1 innings of relief for the Bananas and earned the win.
Savannah got two runs back in the 4th with a Luis Aviles two-RBI double to left.
They’d take the lead with three in the fifth. Gabe Howell tied the game with an RBI double, then the Bananas took the lead when Wisely scored on a wild pitch. A Daryl Myers RBI single put an exclamation point on the inning and left Savannah with a 7-5 advantage.
In the 6th, a Justin McConnell fielder’s choice and a Wisely single drove in a pair of runs and provided some insurance.
Howell then homered in the 9th to make it 10-5 Bananas.
Savannah improves to 3-1 on the season, and returns home to host the Gastonia Grizzlies Tuesday night at historic Grayson Stadium.
